Sen. Lindsey Graham meets with Saudi prince

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) met Tuesday with the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Graham said he and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, often referred to by his initials MBS, discussed ongoing reforms in the kingdom as well as trade between the countries.

“I just had a very productive, candid meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince and his senior leadership team,” Graham said on social media. “The opportunity to enhance the U.S.-Saudi relationship is real and the reforms going on in Saudi Arabia are equally real.”

The Saudis announced last month that its two national airlines would order up to 121 jetliners from American aircraft manufacturer Boeing, a deal worth up to $37 billion.

“I also expressed deep appreciation to the Kingdom for purchasing $37 billion worth of Boeing 787s – which are made in South Carolina – for the new Saudi airline. Investments like this are game-changers,” Graham tweeted.

The senator also said he looks forward to working with the Biden administration and congressional Republicans and Democrats to take the U.S.-Saudi relationship to the next level, “which would be a tremendous economic benefit to both countries and bring much-needed stability to a troubled region.”

