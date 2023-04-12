Submit a Tip
Police investigate discovery of ‘possible infant remains’

This is a stock photo of police tape.
This is a stock photo of police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating what they describe as the discovery of the “possible remains of an infant” outside an apartment building in a community north of Boston, state police said.

Revere police responded to the building in the city at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after a man found the possible remains outside, state police said in a statement.

According to broadcast reports, the remains were found inside a trash bag near some trash cans.

State police assigned to the Suffolk district attorney’s office also responded to the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was expected to take custody of the possible remains for further forensic examination, state police said.

No additional information was released.

Massachusetts has a baby “safe haven” law, that allows parents to surrender infants up to 7 days old at a hospital, police station, or staffed fire station without facing criminal prosecution.

