New autopsy shows Shanquella Robinson’s spine was not actually broken

The finding directly contradicts claims of Mexican authorities, who said Robinson’s spine was broken.
By Nick Ochsner and Brandon Hamilton
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An autopsy of Shanquella Robinson conducted by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner found Robinson’s spine intact, Robinson family attorney Sue-Ann Robinson said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The finding directly contradicts the claims of Mexican authorities, who said Robinson’s spine was broken.

» READ FULL 19-PAGE AUTOPSY REPORT

NEW: Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case

Robinson’s family sought the autopsy by a US medical examiner following questions about her death in Mexico on Oct. 29, 2022.

The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office has since released a copy of the autopsy to WBTV, which stated the following results:

  • No skull fractures are present
  • No evidence of injury to [the] upper airway section and no hemorrhage in the surrounding neck muscle or fracture/hemorrhage of the mid-to-lower cervical and upper thoracic vertebral column.
  • Removal and sectioning of the organs reveal no evidence of other trauma or disease process.
  • No fractures of the ribs or the remainder of the vertebral column.
  • Slight lateral scoliotic curvature is present in the upper-to-mid thoracic spine.
  • No evidence of hemorrhage or disruption of any of the musculature, ligaments, or spinal elements.
  • No fractures are seen on the posterior of the spinal column.
  • No evidence of any disruption of the spinal column alignment or subluxation.

A summary of the report said that the brain, dura, and spinal cord were sent for neuropathology consultation.

The medical examiner said that based on the autopsy results, Robinson’s cause of death is undetermined, but that the most significant findings were hematoma of the forehead (pool of blood that forms in an organ, tissue, or body space), mild cerebral edema (concussion), and hypoxic-ischemic brain injury (inadequate blood flow/oxygenation of the brain).

The report stated that the hematoma of the forehead was consistent with blunt force trauma.

In a release announcing the decision, US Attorney Dena King said there was not enough evidence to charge anyone.

Mexican prosecutors had previously filed charges in the case. US authorities have not honored a request to extradite anyone to Mexico related to those charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with WBTV online and on-air for more information as it becomes available.

