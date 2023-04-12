Myrtle Beach Pelicans unveil full 2023 promotions schedule

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether it’s a summertime Halloween, visits from Paw Patrol or plenty of fireworks, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans are looking to make visiting the ballpark fun throughout the season.

The team fully unveiled its 2023 promotions schedule on Wednesday which includes several theme nights, uniform changes and fireworks spectaculars.

Special theme nights begin later this month and will last through the season:

April 23: Splash’s Birthday Bash presented by Carolina Cool & Surfwater Promotions

May 12: Patty’s Day in May

May 20: Military Appreciation Night presented by Campers Inn RV

June 2: Halloween Night ft. an in-game Trick-or-Treat for kids 12 & under courtesy of WMBF News & Mix 97.7

June 3: Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital

June 16: Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night with appearances by Chase & Skye

June 17: Cancer Survivors Night presented by Conway Medical Center

June 30: Ripley’s Night

June 30 – July 3: Red, White, & Blue Weekend

July 14: Circus Night ft. entertainment from Over the Moon

August 11: 5th Annual Deaf Awareness Night

August 13: Touch-A-Truck

August 25: Dinosaur Night at the Ballpark presented by Ed’s Dinosaurs Live

September 9: Fan Appreciation Night

The team will also host 18 postgame fireworks shows including after every Friday night home game as well as on July 1-3 and after every Sunday home game from June 18 until Aug. 13.

Bark in the Park nights are also set for April 22, May 13 and Sept. 9. Dogs will receive free admission with a the purchase of a Budweiser Bowtie Deck ticket.

The Pelicans also announced their special uniform schedule for the season:

Palmetto State: April 22 | May 13 | June 17 | July 1, 2, 3, 22 | August 12, 26 | September 9

Green Palmetto State: May 12

Red, White, & Blue Palmetto State: July 1-3

Pirate Pelican: Every Thursday beginning April 20

Pelícanos de Myrtle Beach: May 21, July 15, August 27

