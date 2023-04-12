Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach Pelicans unveil full 2023 promotions schedule

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether it’s a summertime Halloween, visits from Paw Patrol or plenty of fireworks, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans are looking to make visiting the ballpark fun throughout the season.

The team fully unveiled its 2023 promotions schedule on Wednesday which includes several theme nights, uniform changes and fireworks spectaculars.

Special theme nights begin later this month and will last through the season:

  • April 23: Splash’s Birthday Bash presented by Carolina Cool & Surfwater Promotions
  • May 12: Patty’s Day in May
  • May 20: Military Appreciation Night presented by Campers Inn RV
  • June 2: Halloween Night ft. an in-game Trick-or-Treat for kids 12 & under courtesy of WMBF News & Mix 97.7
  • June 3: Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital
  • June 16: Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night with appearances by Chase & Skye
  • June 17: Cancer Survivors Night presented by Conway Medical Center
  • June 30: Ripley’s Night
  • June 30 – July 3: Red, White, & Blue Weekend
  • July 14: Circus Night ft. entertainment from Over the Moon
  • August 11: 5th Annual Deaf Awareness Night
  • August 13: Touch-A-Truck
  • August 25: Dinosaur Night at the Ballpark presented by Ed’s Dinosaurs Live
  • September 9: Fan Appreciation Night

The team will also host 18 postgame fireworks shows including after every Friday night home game as well as on July 1-3 and after every Sunday home game from June 18 until Aug. 13.

Bark in the Park nights are also set for April 22, May 13 and Sept. 9. Dogs will receive free admission with a the purchase of a Budweiser Bowtie Deck ticket.

The Pelicans also announced their special uniform schedule for the season:

  • Palmetto State: April 22 | May 13 | June 17 | July 1, 2, 3, 22 | August 12, 26 | September 9
  • Green Palmetto State: May 12
  • Red, White, & Blue Palmetto State: July 1-3
  • Pirate Pelican: Every Thursday beginning April 20
  • Pelícanos de Myrtle Beach: May 21, July 15, August 27

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

