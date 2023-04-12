Submit a Tip
MYR unveils new art exhibit, celebrates winners of student contest

The Myrtle Beach International Airport unveiled its new student art exhibit on Wednesday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Artwork from high school students in Horry and Georgetown counties will now be seen by hundreds of thousands of travelers.

The Myrtle Beach International Airport unveiled its new student art exhibit on Wednesday, while also celebrating the winners of the airport’s 2023 annual student art contest.

Sarah Fortman from Waccamaw High School took first place, Kloe Gregory from Socastee High School received second place and Chris Van Pablo C. Mantal from Myrtle Beach High School was the third place winner.

“It means a lot because I put a lot of effort into this piece and I am just glad everyone can see it.  It’s important because you can express your creativity and show people what you can do and what you think and what makes you happy,” said Gregory.

The exhibit is located in the airport’s ticketing lobby and will feature a rotating display for travelers while at the airport.

