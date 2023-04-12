Submit a Tip
Magic Johnson shouts out former Gamecock on Twitter following WNBA Draft

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke prepares for a free throw during the second half of a...
South Carolina guard Zia Cooke prepares for a free throw during the second half of a second-round college basketball game against South Florida in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated South Florida 76-45. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) HOLD for Mike Stewart(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Legendary basketball player Magic Johnson had high praise for one former Gamecock following Monday’s WNBA Draft.

Zia Cooke was selected 10th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday night. Shortly after the draft, Magic Johnson went to Twitter to welcome her to Los Angeles.

According to Johnson’s website, he led the group that purchased the Sparks in 2014 and is still part of the organization.

Cooke responded to the praise Tuesday night, saying she is ready to get started.

Cooke was a four-year starter for South Carolina Women’s Basketball and was a big part of the team that won the NCAA Championship in 2022. During her time with the Gamecocks, she was named All-SEC three times and was Third-team All-American in 2023.

