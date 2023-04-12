Magic Johnson shouts out former Gamecock on Twitter following WNBA Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Legendary basketball player Magic Johnson had high praise for one former Gamecock following Monday’s WNBA Draft.

Zia Cooke was selected 10th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday night. Shortly after the draft, Magic Johnson went to Twitter to welcome her to Los Angeles.

I’m excited that we are bringing a winner, dynamic guard that plays both ends of the court, and a player with a high basketball IQ to the @LASparks, South Carolina’s Zia Cooke! Welcome to LA @zia_cooke! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 11, 2023

According to Johnson’s website, he led the group that purchased the Sparks in 2014 and is still part of the organization.

Cooke responded to the praise Tuesday night, saying she is ready to get started.

Wow 🙏🏽 let’s get to work !!! — Zia Cooke (@zia_cooke) April 12, 2023

Cooke was a four-year starter for South Carolina Women’s Basketball and was a big part of the team that won the NCAA Championship in 2022. During her time with the Gamecocks, she was named All-SEC three times and was Third-team All-American in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.