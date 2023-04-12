Submit a Tip
Loris police capture woman accused of stealing UTV, leading officers on chase

AnnMarie Guilbault
AnnMarie Guilbault(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Loris Police Department arrested a woman who they said stole an off-road vehicle and then led them on a chase last week.

Officers were called around 8 p.m. last Thursday to Azala Drive for a vehicle theft.

While officers were interviewing the victim, they said the suspect in the case, identified as AnnMarie Guilbault, passed by the victim’s home in the stolen UTV, or side-by-side.

Officers said they tried to pull Guilbault over, but she refused to stop.

“Officers activated their blue lights and sirens in the area of Walnut St. and Main St. in the City of Loris, but the Defendant failed to stop, resulting in driving over seven miles and driving through private property in an attempt to evade officers,” according to the warrants.

The documents state that the stolen UTV was abandoned on Daisy Road after the chase.

Loris police said Guilbault was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday.

She faces charges of failure to stop for a blue light, breaking into a motor vehicle and grand larceny issued against her.

