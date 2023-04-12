Lawsuit filed over fire that damaged Neal and Pam’s

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Neal and Pam’s is suing over the summer fire that damaged the building and closed the business for nearly a year.

The registered owner of Neal and Pam’s, RZB Enterprises, LLC, is asking for damages and a jury trial.

The lawsuit claims three companies “knew the air conditioner that sparked the fire was defective or unreasonably defective and dangerous.”

A fire broke out early Friday morning at Neal and Pam's bar and restaurant in Surfside Beach.

The three companies the lawsuit is filed against are listed as:

Surfside Electrical, also known as Expert Air Heating & Air Conditioning, the company responsible for installing the air conditioner

Amazon.com, where the air conditioner was purchased

Sanven Corporation, the company that manufactures the air conditioner

The lawsuit claims a video shows the fire starting from an air curtain, specifically a Vbenlem Air Curtain, owned by the defendants.

According to the lawsuit, RZB had just had the air curtain installed by Expert Air Heating & Air Conditioning, purchased from Amazon.com and manufactured by Sanven Corporation.

The video of the fire shows the air curtain “catching fire and causing the fire” which destroyed the premises and cause Neal and Pam’s to close, the lawsuit states.

Soon you could be watching a game or singing karaoke once again at the popular spot Neal & Pam's Bar and Grill.

According to the lawsuit, RZB’s “losses are extensive,” and include “lost business, lost profit, lost personality, lost furniture, lost food, lost liquor, lost equipment and lost future profits as a result of the fire.”

it also claims the three defendants were “negligent, reckless, and willful in one or more of the following particulars”:

a. In installing an air curtain improperly;

b. In installing a defective air curtain;

c. In selling a defective air curtain;

d. In placing a defective air curtain into the stream of commerce;

e. In selling an air curtain that was unreasonably dangerous;

f. In installing an air curtain without testing it;

g. In selling an air curtain when there was information that there was a defect with the air curtain;

h. In failing to warn the Plaintiff of the dangers of the air curtain;

i. In failing to warn the Plaintiff that the air curtain might catch fire.

The lawsuit was filed on April 5 in Surfside Beach.

WMBF News reached out to Expert Air Heating & Air Conditioning and is waiting for a response.

We were unable to reach a working U.S. phone number for the Sanven Corporation.

