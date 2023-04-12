Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Investigation underway after man shot multiple times near Laurinburg

(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Captain S.R. Dover with the sheriff’s office confirmed the shooting happened Wednesday night along Sanders Road near the Laurinburg area.

He said a man was shot multiple times and was flown to the hospital.

It’s not clear if any arrests have been made or what led up to the shooting.

Details surrounding the shooting investigation are limited.

Dover said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 Teens arrested and charged with assault and battery by mob on CCU campus
4 teens arrested, charged in connection to assault on Coastal Carolina campus
William Harding, Amanda Pratt
Conway mother, father arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for drugs, warrants show
Body found in Lumber River identified as man reported missing by his family in late March
Medical Examiner identifies body found in Lumber River as man reported missing since March
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of...
1 dead, 3 injured after car hit tree along Highway 9 in Little River area
Conway burglary suspects
Conway police search for group that broke into convenience store

Latest News

.
Pee Dee natives, Mexico kidnapping survivors detail horrors to CNN
.
Response protocol, methods prepare Horry County Schools for emergency situations
Sen. Lindsey Graham meets with Saudi prince
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a South Carolina rally.
Poll shows Trump’s support in SC higher than Haley, Scott