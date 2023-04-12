Investigation underway after man shot multiple times near Laurinburg

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Captain S.R. Dover with the sheriff’s office confirmed the shooting happened Wednesday night along Sanders Road near the Laurinburg area.

He said a man was shot multiple times and was flown to the hospital.

It’s not clear if any arrests have been made or what led up to the shooting.

Details surrounding the shooting investigation are limited.

Dover said the investigation is ongoing.

