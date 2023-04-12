Submit a Tip
Hawaiian coffee company to open new Grand Strand location

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Hawaiian coffee franchise is bringing three shops to the Palmetto State, including one in Myrtle Beach.

Our partners at My Horry News report the company, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, is coming to the Grand Strand after two Myrtle Beach locals who loved the spot out on the Big Island.

It’s still unclear exactly where the shop will be built, but they hope to have it open by later this year or the beginning of next year.

