Florence police searching for missing, endangered 68-year-old man last seen Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are searching for a 68-year-old man with medical issues last heard from by his family Monday night.

Larry Washington was reported missing to police Wednesday and was last seen around the 900 block of West Sumter Street. He was last heard from on Monday but did not give his location.

Washington has medical issues that may put him in danger. He is described as 5′9″ and about 195 pounds.

Anyone with information on Washington’s whereabouts is asked to call Cpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com

