FIRST ALERT: More warm weather Thursday, storms arrive ahead of the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quick round of storms will drop heavy rain ahead of the weekend.

WARM THURSDAY

More beautiful weather is ahead for Thursday as we keep the skies mainly sunny. Temperatures are warmer overnight, dropping to around 50°. We’ll quickly rebound throughout the day, climbing well into the 70s for Thursday afternoon.

STORMY FRIDAY

Rain chances return Friday quickly, with a round of downpours and storms expected around sunrise. After a soggy morning commute, we’ll catch a break from the rain through lunchtime.

A few more storms will develop Friday afternoon, but they won’t be as widespread as in the morning. Temperatures remain warm, with another round of 70s Friday afternoon.

DRIER WEEKEND

Most of the weekend looks dry except for an isolated downpour on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures continue to climb this weekend, moving into the upper 70s along the Grand Strand. Most areas inland of the Waterway are into the 80s, both Saturday and Sunday.

