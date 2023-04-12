FIRST ALERT: Beautiful weather continues, rain returns Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s hard to complain about the forecast with highs in the 70s. Make sure you find time to get outside today & tomorrow before showers return Friday.

TODAY

It’s a cool but doable start for both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Temperatures will go from the 40s this morning into the lower 70s for the beaches. Inland locations will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain light and it should be a lovely afternoon for any outdoor plans.

It's a lovely day on tap! Make sure you get outside and enjoy it. (WMBF)

TOMORROW

A few more clouds will arrive for the second half of the day on Thursday ahead of our next rain chance. Highs will climb into the mid 70s for the beaches and the upper 70s to near 80° for the Pee Dee. Clouds will thicken up overnight and into Friday morning as the rain approaches our area.

Highs will be warmer with temperatures in the mid 70s for the beaches. Inland locations will climb close to 80° with a few more clouds later. (WMBF)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

An area of low pressure will lift through the Carolinas on Friday. Expect clouds, off & on showers and temperatures in the lower 70s for Friday. The best risk of showers & a few storms will increase throughout the day.

Off & on showers & storms will move through on Friday with multiple rounds of rain chances expected. (WMBF)

The latest data continues to support the idea of multiple rounds of showers & storms throughout the day. Rain chances will increase to 70% as the low pressure system moves through.

As we head into the weekend, the threat for widespread rain comes to an end. We can’t rule out an isolated shower for the beaches on Saturday with just enough moisture around as that low pressure system pulls away. A mix of sun and clouds will still keep Saturday lovely with highs in the mid 70s for the beaches and the upper 70s to lower 80s for the inland locations.

The best rain chance arrives Friday at 70%. The weekend will hold some rain chances but it won't be enough to cancel plans. (WMBF)

As we head into Sunday, the risk of a few showers & storms will return mainly for the afternoon and evening. Those chances will remain scattered at 30% and not everyone will see the rain Sunday. A completely opposite forecast from last weekend.

