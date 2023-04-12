Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter

A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.(Woodside Animal Welfare Trust)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An animal shelter says a dog is recovering from alcohol withdrawal.

The Woodside Animal Welfare Trust, a shelter in the United Kingdom, said it has been nursing a dog named Coco back to health.

The team said this was the first case for them dealing with canine alcohol withdrawal.

Coco has required intensive care for more than a month since arriving at the shelter with his canine pal following the death of his owner.

According to the shelter, a vet was on site at the time and was able to administer emergency care to both animals but, unfortunately, Coco’s pal died despite the team’s best efforts.

Coco required 24-hour care with all his symptoms pointing towards alcohol withdrawal. He spent weeks sedated to help with his symptoms.

Last week, the team shared an update with Coco saying the little guy is off all medication and starting to behave normally.

The shelter team said it doesn’t know how the dogs got alcohol into their systems but without the care Coco received, he would likely have not survived.

Coco is expected to be available for adoption once fully recovered.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 Teens arrested and charged with assault and battery by mob on CCU campus
4 teens arrested, charged in connection to assault on Coastal Carolina campus
William Harding, Amanda Pratt
Conway mother, father arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for drugs, warrants show
Body found in Lumber River identified as man reported missing by his family in late March
Medical Examiner identifies body found in Lumber River as man reported missing since March
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of...
1 dead, 3 injured after car hit tree along Highway 9 in Little River area
Conway burglary suspects
Conway police search for group that broke into convenience store

Latest News

.
Breaking down Grand Strand beach rules to prepare for peak beach season
.
Pee Dee natives, Mexico kidnapping survivors detail horrors to CNN
.
Response protocol, methods prepare Horry County Schools for emergency situations
Sen. Lindsey Graham meets with Saudi prince
.
Surfside Beach interim town manager announces ‘substantial completion date’ for new pier