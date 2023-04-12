Coroner: 34-year-old woman died in Little River area crash along Highway 9

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner identified the woman who died Monday in the crash along Highway 9 in Little River.

According to the coroner, 34-year-old Shanita Williams died of injuries sustained in the single-vehicle crash at Hwy 31 and Hwy 9. She was from the Selma/Smithfield community in North Carolina.

A second adult and two children, a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old, were injured in the crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of E. Highway 9 near Highway 31.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver hit a guard rail on the on-ramp from Highway 9 to Highway 31, flew off the road and crashed into a tree.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

