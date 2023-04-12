Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CDC issues warning on potentially fatal Marburg virus

The CDC has issued a health advisory for doctors in the US to be on the lookout for the Marburg virus. (Credit: CNN Newsource, Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A rare but potentially deadly virus, similar to Ebola, is currently causing outbreaks in two African nations, and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory.

There are no known cases of the Marburg virus and the current risk is low in the U.S., but the CDC is warning doctors to be on the lookout for anyone with symptoms.

“Marburg virus is in the same family as Ebola virus, and it can cause a very, very severe and fatal disease,” Cleveland Clinic’s Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Kristin Englund said.

Englund said the illness is not contagious until symptoms appear. These can include fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, fatigue, loss of appetite, gastrointestinal issues and unexplained bleeding.

Right now, the Marburg virus outbreaks have only been identified in two African nations - Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania. The CDC says there is no evidence that the two outbreaks are related.

In March, the CDC warned travelers to the two countries to avoid contact with sick people and to monitor their health for three weeks after visiting.

The Marburg virus can spread through contact with an infected person’s blood or other bodily fluids or through fluids from infected animals.

It does not spread through the air like the coronavirus.

“We all need to be aware. Not afraid, but certainly aware of what’s out there,” Englund said.

If travel cannot be avoided to the areas in Africa where there are known outbreaks, the CDC says not to have contact with fruit bats and primates in those places. Both animals are known to be carriers of the virus.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 Teens arrested and charged with assault and battery by mob on CCU campus
4 teens arrested, charged in connection to assault on Coastal Carolina campus
William Harding, Amanda Pratt
Conway mother, father arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for drugs, warrants show
Body found in Lumber River identified as man reported missing by his family in late March
Medical Examiner identifies body found in Lumber River as man reported missing since March
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of...
1 dead, 3 injured after car hit tree along Highway 9 in Little River area
Conway burglary suspects
Conway police search for group that broke into convenience store

Latest News

.
Pee Dee natives, Mexico kidnapping survivors detail horrors to CNN
.
Response protocol, methods prepare Horry County Schools for emergency situations
Sen. Lindsey Graham meets with Saudi prince
Brenda Jerrell talks about her concerns after being forced to evacuate Tuesday.
Woman said she left shoes behind evacuating from plastics fire
FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April...
NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label