CCU Women’s Lacrosse wins historic game against Vanderbilt

McIlwaine Leads Chants Past Vanderbilt 17-13 on Wednesday
By WMBF News Staff and Dave Ackert
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina Women’s Lacrosse team took on the Vanderbilt Commodores Wednesday at Noon at Brooks Stadium.

Avery McIlwaine (5 goals), Monica Manley (3 goals), and Kayla Downey (3 goals) led CCU past Vanderbilt for the first time in program history, winning 13-17.

The win included a second half comeback after the Chanticleers trailed the Commodores 11-8 at halftime.

Coastal returns to action on Sunday, April 16, as the Chants will travel to Lindenwood to start a 3-game road stretch.

