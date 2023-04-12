Caitlin Bassett named Grand Marshal for Myrtle Beach Military Appreciation Days Parade

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A star from NBC’s “Quantum Leap” will serve as Grand Marshal for this year’s Military Appreciation Days Parade in Myrtle Beach.

The city announced Wednesday that Caitlin Bassett will serve in the role for the parade, set to take place May 27.

Bassett, who plays Addison Augustine on “Quantum Leap,” is an Army veteran herself, having served seven years as an intelligence analyst and completed three combat deployments while attaining the rank of staff sergeant.

She also worked at the National Security Agency before being honorably discharged in 2015. After earning a degree in legal studies and heading to law school, she moved to New York and later pursued acting.

Bassett’s father, a Vietnam War veteran, lives in Myrtle Beach and will also sing live during the scheduled picnic at Valor Memorial Garden.

“I’m so excited to be included in this wonderful memorial alongside my father,” Caitlin said. “I’m incredibly honored to have the opportunity to join the Military Appreciation Days celebrations with the great community of Myrtle Beach.”

The city said Bassett will lead the parade along Farrow Parkway before greeting fans afterward at the picnic.

