Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Caitlin Bassett named Grand Marshal for Myrtle Beach Military Appreciation Days Parade

Caitlin Bassett
Caitlin Bassett(Caitlin Bassett/City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A star from NBC’s “Quantum Leap” will serve as Grand Marshal for this year’s Military Appreciation Days Parade in Myrtle Beach.

The city announced Wednesday that Caitlin Bassett will serve in the role for the parade, set to take place May 27.

Bassett, who plays Addison Augustine on “Quantum Leap,” is an Army veteran herself, having served seven years as an intelligence analyst and completed three combat deployments while attaining the rank of staff sergeant.

She also worked at the National Security Agency before being honorably discharged in 2015. After earning a degree in legal studies and heading to law school, she moved to New York and later pursued acting.

Bassett’s father, a Vietnam War veteran, lives in Myrtle Beach and will also sing live during the scheduled picnic at Valor Memorial Garden.

“I’m so excited to be included in this wonderful memorial alongside my father,” Caitlin said.  “I’m incredibly honored to have the opportunity to join the Military Appreciation Days celebrations with the great community of Myrtle Beach.”

The city said Bassett will lead the parade along Farrow Parkway before greeting fans afterward at the picnic.

Click here for more information on the event.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 Teens arrested and charged with assault and battery by mob on CCU campus
4 teens arrested, charged in connection to assault on Coastal Carolina campus
William Harding, Amanda Pratt
Conway mother, father arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for drugs, warrants show
Body found in Lumber River identified as man reported missing by his family in late March
Medical Examiner identifies body found in Lumber River as man reported missing since March
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of...
1 dead, 3 injured after car hit tree along Highway 9 in Little River area
Conway burglary suspects
Conway police search for group that broke into convenience store

Latest News

.
Pee Dee natives, Mexico kidnapping survivors detail horrors to CNN
.
Response protocol, methods prepare Horry County Schools for emergency situations
Sen. Lindsey Graham meets with Saudi prince
Investigation underway after man shot multiple times near Laurinburg
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a South Carolina rally.
Poll shows Trump’s support in SC higher than Haley, Scott