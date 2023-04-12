Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Attorney: New autopsy shows Shanquella Robinson’s spine was not broken

The finding directly contradicts claims of Mexican authorities, who said Robinson’s spine was broken.
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
By Nick Ochsner and Brandon Hamilton
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An autopsy of Shanquella Robinson conducted by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner found Robinson’s spine intact, Robinson family attorney Sue-Ann Robinson said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The finding directly contradicts claims of Mexican authorities, who said Robinson’s spine was broken.

Robinson’s family sought the autopsy by a US medical examiner following questions about her death in Mexico on October 29, 2022.

The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to WBTV on Wednesday that the autopsy was finished but said it would be released by the state medical examiner’s office. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had not released the autopsy as of the time of the press conference, despite a requirement to do so by state law.

In a release announcing the decision, US Attorney Dena King said there was not enough evidence to charge anyone.

Mexican prosecutors had previously filed charges in the case. US authorities have not honored a request to extradite anyone to Mexico related to those charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with WBTV online and on-air for more information as it becomes available.

