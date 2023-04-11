Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman sentenced to 90 days in jail for fatal hit-and-run

The photo shows the mug shot of Elizabeth Richards, who police say hit and killed Heather...
Richards wasn’t arrested until Aug. 2022, 14 months after the initial crash.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman who killed a Phoenix mother in a hit-and-run was sentenced Monday to 90 days in jail followed by three years of probation.

Police said Elizabeth Richards struck and killed Heather Fairchild on June 23, 2021. Fairchild died a week later at the hospital.

Police said Richards “freaked out” when she hit Fairchild, then “freaked out some more” when she saw her lying in the road.

Richards then fled the scene and called her daughter to tell her what happened. Richards’ daughter then went to the crash site and told police her mother was the one who hit Fairchild.

Richards’ daughter then directed police to Richards’ apartment, where police said they found her slurring her speech and swaying side to side. She also smelled of alcohol, officers said.

However, Richards told investigators that she had drank some wine after she got home from the collision.

Although police questioned Richards on the day of the hit-and-run, she wasn’t arrested until August 2022, which was 14 months after the crash.

Fairchild’s mother, Priscilla Pfleging, previously told Arizona’s Family she had mixed emotions following the arrest, wondering why it took so long to take Richards into custody.

“She left my daughter laying in the road screaming,” Pfleging said. “She stopped and looked at her and saw she was bleeding, but she took off and left her there. I feel angry that they took so long to get her, but I am relieved that they got her.”

In August 2022, following Richards’ arrest, Arizona’s Family reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and asked why it took 14 months for an arrest to be made. A spokesperson said they couldn’t talk specifically about this case but said they had been dealing with a backlog of cases.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said during an August 2022 news conference that justice sometimes takes time to hand down.

“My message to victims is, we are doing everything we can and we will do everything we need to do to ensure justice, but this takes time,” Mitchell said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of...
1 dead, 3 injured after car hit tree along Highway 9 in Little River area
Willis Moss
Man held without bond after alleged kidnapping, attempted murder in North Myrtle Beach
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Melvin Fairchild
Report: Victim sitting in living room when suspect suddenly fired shots into Longs area home

Latest News

.
‘It’s alive and well in our community’: Myrtle Beach to declare April Child Abuse Prevention Month
.
Celebrities, golfers take part in 'Monday After the Masters' tradition in Myrtle Beach
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in massive fight at amusement park
HCFR: Crash along Hwy 544 and Woodwinds Drive
HCFR: Crash on Highway 544 injuries 1, blocks Conway-bound traffic
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Key lawmakers win access to mishandled classified docs