With No. 1 pick, Carolina Panthers announce plans for 2023 NFL Draft Party

Tickets for the general public will be available on Thursday, April 13, at 10 a.m.
The 2023 Draft Party is happening on Thursday, April 27, at Bank of America Stadium.
The 2023 Draft Party is happening on Thursday, April 27, at Bank of America Stadium.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, and they’re inviting fans to celebrate.

The Panthers are sending a plethora of picks, plus D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the No. 1 pick.

On Tuesday, the team announced plans for the 2023 Draft Party, which takes place Thursday, April 27, at Bank of America Stadium.

Admission to the Carolina Panthers Draft Party is $5, with all ticket proceeds benefitting team charities and its ongoing mission to serve communities across the Carolinas, a news release stated.

Fans must reserve their mobile-only tickets on the Panthers’ website or through Ticketmaster. Tickets for PSL Owners start Wednesday, April 12, at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the general public will be available on Thursday, April 13, at 10 a.m., the release stated. Fans can reserve a maximum of six tickets per account.

Gates for the draft party open at 6:30 p.m. on April 27. Fans can visit the game field, tour the Panthers locker room and entry tunnel, and meet Panther stars like Mike Rucker, Mike Tolbert and Wesley Walls, according to the team.

On-field stage programming hosted by Panthers play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and Panthers star Jake Delhomme begins at 7:30 p.m., followed by coverage of the NFL Draft’s first round, shown on the stadium videoboards, at 8 p.m.

