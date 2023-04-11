Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘There is no area that is immune to violence’: Florence Co. Investigators searching for answers after weekend shooting

By WMBF News Staff and Eric Richards
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office revealed one person was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 26-year-old Rashawn Dickerson of Florence.

Investigators were called around 10:45 p.m. Saturday to Pindo Court, off North Cashua Drive, for a shooting.

“I think the last incident report that we had from Pindo Court before this one was sometime in 2021,” said Major Michael Nunn, Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Nunn said crime could happen anywhere.

“It’s not like that’s a recurring problem area, however, there is no area that’s immune from violence,” said Nunn.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Dickerson and another victim.

The condition of the other victim in the shooting is unknown.

As investigators look into this incident, no suspects are in custody.

“In response to the increase in crime we have been seeing throughout the county and city as well, Sheriff Joye reached out to Chief Allen with Florence City Police to form the Florence County Violent Crime Task Force,” said Nunn.

That task force is made up of deputies and police officers with a range of expertise, who hit the streets of Florence city and county.

“The task force hits high crime hot spots, showing a clear police presence in those areas in an attempt to tap down some of the violent crime,” said Nunn.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you’re asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

