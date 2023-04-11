SLED investigating incident between Darlington councilwoman, city manager

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – State police are investigating what took place between a Darlington city councilwoman and the city manager during a meeting.

An incident report shows that while the city council was in executive session during the April 4 meeting, a councilman came out into the lobby area and informed the police chief that there was an incident between Councilwoman Sheila Baccus and City Manager John Payne.

The police chief went to check to see if the alleged altercation was captured on video, but the camera was not recording and there was no video.

“Later after the meeting was over, the city manager approached me and informed me that Councilwoman Baccus had indeed struck him and that he wanted to file an incident report,” the report states.

Payne also provided a statement to police on the matter, stating that Baccus had gotten upset over the city’s cherry picker equipment hitting a power line and causing a relative of hers to lose power.

According to Payne’s statement, during the public session of the city council meeting, Baccus accused him of ignoring the matter and not responding to text messages or calls she made to him about the power outage.

While in executive session, Payne said the issue was brought up again.

“During this time, I showed her my text log from her to prove I never received a text,” Payne stated. “At this time, she physically assaulted me by striking my hand, almost knocking my phone across the floor.”

WMBF News has reached out to Councilwoman Baccus to get a statement from her on the incident. We are waiting to hear back.

No charges have been filed in the case.

The Darlington Police Department requested that the State Law Enforcement Division investigate the incident due to its nature and all the people involved.

SLED said its investigation into the matter is active and ongoing.

