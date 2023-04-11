Submit a Tip
SCHP releases details on Highway 544 crash that killed 80-year-old man

The collision happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive just after 2:30 p.m.
The collision happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive just after 2:30 p.m.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol released details on a crash that took an 80-year-old man’s life over a week later.

Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said troopers responded on Tuesday, March 28 to Highway 544 and Gibson Avenue in the Surfside Beach area for a two-car crash.

Officials said 80-year-old Wayne Mansfield, who was driving a Mini Cooper, was trying to make a left-hand turn from Gibson Avenue onto Highway 544 when he was hit by a Nissan Altima.

Mansfield was taken to the hospital where he died on Friday, April 7, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

