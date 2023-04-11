People voice concerns over J1 student housing proposal during Myrtle Beach City Council meeting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposal to build a complex for international students in Myrtle Beach was suddenly taken off the Myrtle Beach City Council agenda on Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean the issue wasn’t discussed.

The Myrtle Beach City Council said developers wanted more time to address concerns from some residents about the international housing complex proposal.

“There’s always going to be a healthy balance between trying to please everybody. That’s never going to be 100% successful,” said Assistant City Manager Bryan Tucker.

According to documents, General Engineering requested to rezone nearly eight acres of land at the corner of Robert Grissom Parkway and Mr. Joe White Avenue from highway commercial to planned unit development.

A developer wants to build a multi-unit, dorm-style residence hall for students who come to the Grand Strand on the J1 Visa and work during the busy summer season.

While some local businesses said there is a need to help J1 students with housing, others are skeptical about the development.

“I don’t know if the city council has the interest of the people at heart. I just don’t. I’m just confused, and I would like more answers,” said resident Stuart Berhar.

Some people also brought up storm drainage issues, while others worry how the complex would be used during the off-season.

Tucker said there have already been discussions on how the housing can be used year-round.

“There have been conversations about other uses during the off-season. We have a large sports tourism population here, so the property could be used for that purpose,” said Tucker.

Councilmembers added that they are aware of some people’s concerns about the international student complex.

The first reading on the rezoning request is expected to be on the agenda for the next Myrtle Beach City Council meeting which will take place on Tuesday, April 25.

