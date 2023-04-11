Once a post-Masters vacation, Hilton Head now elevated event

(AP) - Hilton Head was always seen as a peaceful place to exhale after the Masters. Now it’s an elevated event with a $20 million purse.

That didn’t keep Rory McIlroy and Jason Day from pulling out. Will Zalatoris is out for the season after having back surgery.

That leaves seven of the top 10 at the RBC Heritage. But it has the Masters champion in Jon Rahm.

The field usually is 132 players. Because so many top players are required to play, the field started at 147.

Jordan Spieth is the defending champion.

The LPGA is in Hawaii a week before its first major in Houston.

* (WTOC)

PGA TOUR

RBC HERITAGE

Site: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Course: Harbour Town Golf Links. Yardage: 7,191. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Jordan Spieth.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Jon Rahm won the Masters.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.