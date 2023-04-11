Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mace: We should listen to FDA on abortion drug issue; GOP is on the wrong side

South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace says many Republicans are on the wrong side of the...
South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace says many Republicans are on the wrong side of the issue when it comes to abortion.(Live 5)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CNN) - South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace says many Republicans are on the wrong side of the issue when it comes to abortion.

Mace, a Republican herself, spoke to CNN Monday about a recent ruling by a conservative Texas judge about the drug Mifepristone.

Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled the FDA should suspend approval of Mifepristone, a medication that has been used safely to end pregnancies for more than 20 years.

Mace says the FDA should ignore the ruling and says it’s not up to legislators or a court system to decide about the drug’s approval.

“This is an issue that Republicans have been largely on the wrong side of. Um, we have over the last nine months, not shown compassion towards women,” Mace said. “And this is one of those issues that I’ve tried to lead on as someone who’s pro-life and just have some common sense. In the state of South Carolina just a few weeks ago, we had some, uh, folks in the state legislature that essentially wanted to execute women who had abortions. So we’ve got some extreme views on this issue, but 90% of America is somewhere in the middle and I think that 90% would be okay with listening to the FDA rather than a judge who used an old law that was determined unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. I think the vast vast majority of Americans would support that decision.”

Kacsmaryk stayed his Friday ruling for seven days to allow the Biden administration to appeal.

Mace says she thinks the issue will be relegated to the courts but added that the case should be thrown out.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Willis Moss
Man held without bond after alleged kidnapping, attempted murder in North Myrtle Beach
Melvin Fairchild
Report: Victim sitting in living room when suspect suddenly fired shots into Longs area home
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of...
1 dead, 3 injured after car hit tree along Highway 9 in Little River area

Latest News

The push comes after a shooting on an Isle of Palms beach that injured six people who were...
Gov. McMaster, local officials urge stiffer penalties for illegal guns, bond reform
Mifepristone is an abortion drug that has been widely used in the U.S. since securing FDA...
White House 'ready to fight' on abortion rights
There is an “interagency effort” underway to determine the impact and source of the trove of...
Pentagon documents leak explained: How bad is it?
South Carolina Court of Appeals
Lawmakers call for more diversity among South Carolina’s judges