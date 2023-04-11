Loris police search for woman accused of stealing UTV, leading officers on chase through city

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Loris Police Department is asking for help in finding a woman accused of stealing an off-road vehicle and then leading officers on a chase through the city.

Officers were called around 8 p.m. Thursday to Azala Drive for a vehicle theft.

While officers were interviewing the victim, they said the suspect in the case, identified as AnnMarie Guibault, passed by the victim’s home in the stolen UTV, or side-by-side.

Officers said they tried to pull Guibault over, but she refused to stop.

“Officers activated their blue lights and sirens in the area of Walnut St. and Main St. in the City of Loris, but the Defendant failed to stop, resulting in driving over seven miles and driving through private property in an attempt to evade officers,” according to the warrants.

The documents state that the stolen UTV was abandoned on Daisy Road after the chase.

Guibault has active warrants for failure to stop for a blue light, breaking into a motor vehicle and grand larceny issued against her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Loris Police Department at 843-756-4000. You can remain anonymous.

