It’s time for Spring at Waccamaw Market Cooperative Famers Markets

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Waccamaw Market Cooperative (WMC) is a nonprofit organization responsible for coordinating and managing community based farmer’s markets throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties.

WMC includes a regional network of markets sponsored in partnership with public and private organizations.

Head to their website to see the closest farmers market to your area to find the freshest products and produce for you.

