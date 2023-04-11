‘It’s alive and well in our community’: Myrtle Beach to declare April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Organizers here in the Grand Strand and across the country are spending the month of April trying to drive down cases of child abuse.

While April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, Louise Carson, executive director of the Children’s Recovery Center, said it’s important to remember that the crime happens right here in the Grand Strand year-round.

“It happens 24/7 365 days a year. So, the importance is to recognize it and for everybody to be aware of child abuse. Child abuse is alive and well in our community,” said Carson.

Carson said the center sees around 400 kids each year and that the average age of sexual assault victims they treat is just nine years old.

The police, social services or medical professionals refer kids to the center where they receive a full medical exam and forensic interview.

Each child also receives a child advocate who will make sure they are kept safe and that their rights are protected.

The children can spend time with the center’s two therapy dogs Roxie and Paisley and receive therapy from counselors before being referred to other services in the area.

Carson said it’s everyone’s job to speak up if they think a child is being abused.

“The thing that we always tell people at the Children’s Recovery Center is if you see something say something. It’s always better to be wrong than have a child be in harm’s way,” said Carson.

Here are a few signs of child abuse:

Child becomes withdrawn

Child becomes tearful

Loss of appetite

Loss of interest in spending time with family or people they usually spend time with

Carson said 90% of the abusers that abuse children are somebody that the child knows.

The Children’s Recover Center recently bought another building in Georgetown to expand its outreach in that area.

Horry County recently declared April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Myrtle Beach City Council is expected to do the same during its council meeting Tuesday.

The Children’s Recovery Center is having an open house Thursday, April 13 at 3 p.m. located at 1801 Legion St. in Myrtle Beach.

