Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

HCFR: Crash on Highway 544 injuries 1, blocks Conway-bound traffic

HCFR: Crash along Hwy 544 and Woodwinds Drive
HCFR: Crash along Hwy 544 and Woodwinds Drive(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash along Highway 544 Tuesday afternoon according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to the scene of the crash at 2:54 p.m. on Highway 544 near Woodwinds Drive where a car had crashed into a tree. HCFR said extrication was required.

One person was injured, but it is unclear at this time the severity of their injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid further delays.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of...
1 dead, 3 injured after car hit tree along Highway 9 in Little River area
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Willis Moss
Man held without bond after alleged kidnapping, attempted murder in North Myrtle Beach
Melvin Fairchild
Report: Victim sitting in living room when suspect suddenly fired shots into Longs area home

Latest News

HCFR reported a crash on Highway 501 near Aynor
HCFR: 3 people injured in 2-car crash blocking Highway 501 Aynor-bound traffic
Conway city leaders are looking to take over Lake Busbee from Santee Cooper
Horry County Council supports efforts to bring inland beach to Conway
Crash blocking lanes on Hwy 17 near Harrelson Blvd
Crash on Hwy 17 outside Coastal Grand Mall cleared
1 hurt after motorcycle crash on George Bishop Pkwy
1 hurt after motorcycle crash on George Bishop Pkwy