HCFR: Crash on Highway 544 injuries 1, blocks Conway-bound traffic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash along Highway 544 Tuesday afternoon according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to the scene of the crash at 2:54 p.m. on Highway 544 near Woodwinds Drive where a car had crashed into a tree. HCFR said extrication was required.

One person was injured, but it is unclear at this time the severity of their injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid further delays.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

