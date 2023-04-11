Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Gonna keep coming’: Coach Staley reacts to 5 Gamecocks drafted to WNBA

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “Not one, not two, not three, not four but five! Where they do that at?!”

Monday night, five Gamecock women were selected in the 2023 Women’s NBA, the most in Gamecock history, and head coach Dawn Staley was elated.

“It’s hitting me hard right now,” said Daley in a tweet. “My freshies realizing their dreams tonight means everything to me...”

Gamecocks Women’s Basketball posted a video of Staley’s reaction to the five women selected in the draft:

The University of South Carolina said in program history, 18 Gamecocks have now been selected in the WNBA Draft, including 14 in the Dawn Staley era.

The five women selected Monday night were all top 25 draft picks:

  • Aliyah Boston was selected by the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 pick in the draft.
  • Laeticia Amihere went to Atlanta with the No. 5 pick.
  • Zia Cooke was taken at No. 10 by the Los Angeles Sparks.
  • Brea Beal was chosen by the Minnesota Lynx at No. 24.
  • Victaria Saxton is joining Boston in Indiana after being taken at No. 25.

“Draft day was a success!”, Staley said.

Gamecocks players Zia Cooke, Aliyah Boston, Brea Beal, and Laeticia Amihere with coach Dawn...
Gamecocks players Zia Cooke, Aliyah Boston, Brea Beal, and Laeticia Amihere with coach Dawn Staley and former Gamecock Destanni Henderson at the 2023 WNBA draft.(South Carolina Women's Basketball Twitter)

MORE NEWS: BLOG: Five Gamecocks selected in 2023 WNBA draft

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Willis Moss
Man held without bond after alleged kidnapping, attempted murder in North Myrtle Beach
Melvin Fairchild
Report: Victim sitting in living room when suspect suddenly fired shots into Longs area home
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of...
1 dead, 3 injured after car hit tree along Highway 9 in Little River area

Latest News

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots a 3-pointer against Auburn during the first half of...
BLOG: Five Gamecocks selected in 2023 WNBA draft
Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the weather delayed second round of the...
Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters due to injury
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) smiles after a touchdown during an NFL...
Former Panthers star Christian McCaffrey engaged to longtime girlfriend
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans decided to postpone their game on Saturday due to the rainy weather.
Myrtle Beach Pelicans postpone Saturday's game due to inclement weather