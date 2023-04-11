Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Get ready for a night of fun and Purses with a Purpose

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 2023 “Purses with Purpose Charity Event”, hosted by the GFWC North Myrtle Beach Woman’s Club, will be held on Thursday, April 13, 5:30 PM in the Nautilus Ballroom at Marina Inn Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach.

Ladies attending will enjoy a delicious dinner buffet, music, and a very entertaining live auction with handsome local male models showcasing designer purses contributed by celebrities, local women of distinction, and organizations.

The models prance and dance to win the highest bid for their purse from some very competitive lady bidders.

