FIRST ALERT: Warming up through the week

Highs will warm as we go through the next few days.
Highs will warm as we go through the next few days.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a cold morning with patchy frost in the Pee Dee, but the warmer weather is coming back into the forecast for the rest of the week.

TODAY

Despite a chilly start, it’s going to be a lovely day. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s and 40s depending on your location with clear skies across the Carolinas.

Highs will climb into the upper 60s today for the beaches with the 70s inland.
Highs will climb into the upper 60s today for the beaches with the 70s inland.

Temperatures will begin to rebound throughout the day and you will be able to ditch that extra layer by the middle of the day and into the afternoon hours. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to around 70° today. A few locations in the Pee Dee will touch 71-72° under mostly sunny skies.

REST OF THE WEEK

It’s hard to complain about the forecast through Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s for the beaches under mostly sunny skies. For inland locations, we will climb into the mid-upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Make sure you get outside and enjoy the weather before our next rain chance arrives on Friday.

Plenty of sunshine continues for Wednesday & Thursday. Get outside before the rain moves in on...
Plenty of sunshine continues for Wednesday & Thursday. Get outside before the rain moves in on Friday.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Low pressure will develop across the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week. This area of low pressure will then lift northward and into the Carolinas by Friday. As this happens, the risk of scattered showers and a few storms will increase. The best risk of rain arrives on Friday when the chances have increased to 60%.

Friday looks to be gross & gloomy. Showers become common by the morning and through the...
Friday looks to be gross & gloomy. Showers become common by the morning and through the afternoon hours.

The weekend will see a few lingering showers and storms, but will be nothing like the widespread rain of the past weekend. In fact, the latest model data keeps Saturday dry with the increase of a few showers to 30% on Sunday as a few showers and storms are likely to develop.

A few breaks in the rain on Saturday before another slim rain chance for Sunday.
A few breaks in the rain on Saturday before another slim rain chance for Sunday.

