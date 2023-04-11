Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Staying dry until Friday

By Matt Bullock
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The pleasant weather continues for most of the work. Temperatures are going to return in the 70s with plenty of sunshine, but that change by end of the week!

TONIGHT

We’ll continue to stay tonight with mostly clear skies. It is going to be a chilly night, Temperatures are going to drop down in the mid 40s inland and upper along the Grand Strand. On the bright side, we’re expecting warmer nights this week.

Staying dry this evening
Staying dry this evening(WMBF)

PLEASANT WEATHER

It’s hard to complain about the forecast through Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s for the beaches under mostly sunny skies. For inland locations, we will climb into the mid-upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Make sure you get outside and enjoy the weather before our next rain chance arrives on Friday.

Pleasant weather until Friday
Pleasant weather until Friday(WMBF)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Low pressure will develop across the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week. This area of low pressure will then lift northward and into the Carolinas by Friday. As this happens, the risk of scattered showers and a few storms will increase. The best risk of rain arrives on Friday when the chances have increased to 70%.

Rain returns on Friday
Rain returns on Friday(WMBF)

INTO THE WEEKEND

The weekend will see a few lingering showers and storms, but will be nothing like the widespread rain of the past weekend. In fact, the latest model data keeps Saturday dry with the increase of a few showers to 30% on Sunday as a few showers and storms are likely to develop.

Weekend outlook
Weekend outlook(WMBF)

