Conway police search for group that robbed convenience store

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are searching for the suspects who robbed a convenience store.

According to CPD, the burglary happened at D & S Handi-Mart in the 2900 block of 4th Avenue.

Investigators were able to get a few pictures of the suspects.

If you have any information on the identity of the subjects in the photographs, contact Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Conway burglars (Conway Police Department)

