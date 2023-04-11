Submit a Tip
Conway police search for group that robbed convenience store

Conway burglars
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are searching for the suspects who robbed a convenience store.

According to CPD, the burglary happened at D & S Handi-Mart in the 2900 block of 4th Avenue.

Investigators were able to get a few pictures of the suspects.

If you have any information on the identity of the subjects in the photographs, contact Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Conway burglars
Conway burglars
Conway burglars
