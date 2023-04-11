Conway police search for group that robbed convenience store
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are searching for the suspects who robbed a convenience store.
According to CPD, the burglary happened at D & S Handi-Mart in the 2900 block of 4th Avenue.
Investigators were able to get a few pictures of the suspects.
If you have any information on the identity of the subjects in the photographs, contact Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.