Conway mother, father arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for drugs, warrants show

William Harding, Amanda Pratt
William Harding, Amanda Pratt(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police arrested a mother and father after their three-year-old son tested positive for drugs.

An incident report shows a DSS worker was contacted in March about drug use at William Harding and Amanda Pratt’s home back, where the child lives.

The report went on to state that all three were drug tested and all three tested positive for illegal drugs.

Arrest warrants for Harding and Pratt show meth and cocaine were in their systems.

Police arrested Harding on April 4, while Pratt was taken into custody on April 6.

The two are charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Both have been released on $5,000 bonds.

