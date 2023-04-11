Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Bar operated illegally out of Robeson County home, special agents say

Special agents with the Alcohol Law Enforcement executed a search warrant on this home after...
Special agents with the Alcohol Law Enforcement executed a search warrant on this home after receiving complaints about alcohol being illegally sold there.(Source: North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Complaints led special agents to raid a suspected illegal bar at a home in Robeson County.

Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agents executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a home on Ballance Farm Road in the St. Pauls community.

An investigation began after receiving complaints that 46-year-old Juan Johnson was illegally selling alcohol without ABC permits.

During the search, special agents seized items including liquor, malt beverages and cash. They also found drugs and five unlawfully possessed guns.

Johnson was arrested and faces several charges including possession of alcoholic beverages for sale without ABC permits and revenue licenses and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of messages in prison
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 3:45 p.m. Monday to the northbound lanes of...
1 dead, 3 injured after car hit tree along Highway 9 in Little River area
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Willis Moss
Man held without bond after alleged kidnapping, attempted murder in North Myrtle Beach
Melvin Fairchild
Report: Victim sitting in living room when suspect suddenly fired shots into Longs area home

Latest News

.
‘It’s alive and well in our community’: Myrtle Beach to declare April Child Abuse Prevention Month
.
Celebrities, golfers take part in 'Monday After the Masters' tradition in Myrtle Beach
HCFR: Crash along Hwy 544 and Woodwinds Drive
HCFR: Crash on Highway 544 injuries 1, blocks Conway-bound traffic
The push comes after a shooting on an Isle of Palms beach that injured six people who were...
Gov. McMaster, officials urge stiffer penalties for illegal guns, bond reform