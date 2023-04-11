Bar operated illegally out of Robeson County home, special agents say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Complaints led special agents to raid a suspected illegal bar at a home in Robeson County.

Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) agents executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a home on Ballance Farm Road in the St. Pauls community.

An investigation began after receiving complaints that 46-year-old Juan Johnson was illegally selling alcohol without ABC permits.

During the search, special agents seized items including liquor, malt beverages and cash. They also found drugs and five unlawfully possessed guns.

Johnson was arrested and faces several charges including possession of alcoholic beverages for sale without ABC permits and revenue licenses and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

