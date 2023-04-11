5 victims in Isle of Palms shooting, police say; 28-year-old still hospitalized

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms Police Department says only five people were injured in a shooting on the beach Friday.

Sgt. Matt Storen said initial reports of six victims were because Charleston County EMS double-counted a victim that was involved in a motor vehicle accident and was also a victim of the shooting.

The five victims included four teenage boys and a 28-year-old woman. The woman remains in the hospital in stable condition, Storen said.

The other victims were two 15-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said high school seniors from around the Lowcountry were on the beach Friday for “senior skip day.”

Police said the shooting took place near the IOP pier around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Authorities were working to get two fights on the beach under control when shots rang out.

It is not yet clear what school district(s) the students were from or what caused the fights to break out.

An 18-year-old and a juvenile have been arrested on firearm violation charges, but police say it is unclear whether either was involved in the actual shooting.

Tuesday morning, Cornett joined South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to push the state General Assembly to pass bills that would bring tougher penalties to those in possession of illegal firearms and push for bond reform.

Storen says they are still working on the case and ask anyone with information to contact the Isle of Palms Police Department at 843-886-6522 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.