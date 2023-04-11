4 teens arrested, charged in connection to assault on Coastal Carolina campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Four teens have been arrested and charged after surveillance footage showed a man being assaulted leaving the HTC center last week.

CCU police responded to the Conway Medical Center on April 6 at 11:16 p.m. in reference to an assault that the victim said happened as he was leaving the HTC Center on the CCU campus.

The victim said he was assaulted by 3 or 4 people when he honked his horn at a group in the road in an effort to get them to move out of the way. As he began to pass, one of the suspects threw something at the vehicle, which was confirmed by surveillance footage in the area. Officers were able to confirm there was some sort of liquid but couldn’t say if it was a bottle or a can.

The victim got out of the vehicle to confront the group when he was punched in the head by one of the group members. The rest of the group began to assault him, kicking and punching him as he fell to the ground.

It wasn’t until the victim bit one of the suspects’ fingers that he was let go and able to leave in his vehicle.

Once at the hospital, officers saw the victim had a “knot” on his forehead as well as various cuts and bleeding on his body. The victim was also missing a bottom front tooth and his bottom lip was cut open.

Using surveillance footage, police were able to track the suspects’ movements back to a dorm room where they used a student ID to enter and later the group got into a car parked on campus.

Officers arrested Chase Gibson, 19, and Stephen Munguia, Stephen Reynolds, and Ethan Thompson, all 18, and charged them with third-degree assault and battery by a mob.

While being questioned about the assault, they said the victim was “talking trash” out the window to them and when the victim got out of the vehicle “they did what they had to do.”

All four teens were released each on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.