‘We need to be bigger’: Coast RTA to provide update on expansion, new routes

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Coast RTA has a long list of projects to help the public transit agency expand and make it easier for people to take the bus.

The general manager of Coast RTA, Brian Piascik, is scheduled to provide an update Tuesday morning to the Horry County Infrastructure and Regulation Committee on the short-term and long-term projects it’s working on.

One of the biggest projects is a $39 million operating and maintenance facility in Myrtle Beach.

“We need to be bigger, and that facility is the first step,” Brian Piascik said.

Right now, Coast RTA is looking to acquire about 16 acres of land along Executive Road and Robert Grissom Parkway for the new facility. It will help the agency accommodate 100 buses, which is much more than the 19 Coast RTA buses that are currently operating in Horry County.

“Our facility here in Conway is a 1950s Ford dealership, and we’ve been working for a number of years now to replace it. In addition to just being obsolete, we can’t lift a bus inside those types of things. Its not really what we need to maintain our fleet,” Piascik said.

Piascik added that the expansion is needed because over the past six years, the number of passengers has increased by 50%.

“If you look at areas with 800,000 [people] and 850, which is what we have on any given summer day with the tourist influx, those systems put out 120 buses, and we pull out 20,” Piascik said.

Another project that will be mentioned in the meeting is the possibility of bus route changes. The purpose is to improve service to the community.

Leaders said they want to add frequency changes to Conway to Myrtle Beach routes, Market Common to Socastee, and more services to the airport.

Coast RTA is also getting feedback from riders about where more routes are needed.

“It’s just an indication that we need more. We need to put more services out there. That’s probably the biggest thing,” said Piascik.

The Coast RTA team is hosting public meetings this month to hear from the riders. The next one will be Tuesday at the Georgetown Municipal Court on Highmarket Street.

