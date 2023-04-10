Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

There’s never a bad hair day at BaddHare Salon

By TJ Ross
Apr. 10, 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Baddhare Salon opened its doors in January 2017.

The atmosphere is warm and inviting yet fun and upbeat.

Their customer service and professionalism will exceed your expectations.

Baddhare Clean Mission opened its doors in November of 2019 with the goal to offer Myrtle Beach cleaner beauty and lifestyle options.

Whether you are looking for safer hair color, clean hair care products or support to improve your health and wellness, Clean Mission’s Stylists and Clean Living Educators will be happy to assist you.

Learn more about them or book your appointment here!

