Report: Victim sitting in living room when suspect suddenly fired shots into Longs area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A victim told police he was sitting in his recliner when bullets started flying into his Longs area home.

Horry County police were called on Thursday to the area of Dewitt Road for a disturbance with a weapon call.

When officers arrived they found one of the two victims outside.

The first victim told police that she got into a fight with the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Melvin Fairchild, over her seeing the second victim.

The report states that the first victim left the house and when Fairchild came outside, he started shooting toward the second victim’s home.

According to the incident report, the second victim was sitting in his recliner in the living room when he heard gunshots and rounds coming through his home.

The incident report shows the bullets went “through the living wall as well as the bedroom wall, striking a lamp, and into the backside wall where the kitchen is located.”

The two victims in the case were not hurt.

Police arrested Fairchild and he is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging firearms into a dwelling and second-degree domestic violence.

He is currently in J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $37,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.