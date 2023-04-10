Submit a Tip
Man held without bond after alleged kidnapping, attempted murder in North Myrtle Beach

Willis Moss
Willis Moss(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach man is being held without bond, charged with attempted murder after allegedly kidnapping a woman and assaulting her.

According to the report, the victim told police she was at a home on Churchview Lane in North Myrtle Beach.

When she went to leave, 44-year-old Willis Moss came from behind the house and asked the victim to take him to the end of the street.

The report states that she agreed. When the two got into the car, Moss pulled a gun out and put it against her head and started questioning her.

According to the warrant, Moss did “threaten to kill the victim and the victim stated, ‘I closed my eyes as I had no doubt he would do it.’”

The report shows Moss also hit her several times in the stomach with the gun.

The victim put the car in park, attempting to escape when Moss grabbed her to try to keep her from leaving and the gun went off, firing toward the victim.

Moss is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of a weapon during a violent crime

He is being held in jail under no bond.

