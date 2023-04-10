Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

The Long Bay Symphony presents: The Planets

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Featuring cellist William Laney.

20th century English composer Gustav Holst’s iconic musical depiction of our solar system, The Planets, is one of the most universally-popular works in the orchestral repertoire.

The symphonic portrayals of each planet in Holst’s masterpiece will be augmented with projections of still shots from space, creating a multi-sensory experience!  

The Long Bay Symphony also presents a world premiere by area composer and Coastal Carolina University music professor Donald Sloan.

His Red Sky at Morning depicts the clash of different aspects of nature: the ocean and storms amidst the backdrop of the rising sun.

Plus, outstanding young cellist and Long Bay Youth Symphony alumnus, William Laney, returns home to perform a classic Romantic concerto, Camille Saint-Saëns’s Cello Concerto No. 2.

