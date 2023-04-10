LIVE BLOG: South Carolina players drafted in 2023 WNBA draft

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2023 Women’s NBA draft is expected to be a big night for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston is predicted to be the No. 1 pick in the draft, which will go to the Indiana Fever. Some of her Gamecock teammates could be joining her on the same team.

Furman head women’s basketball coach Jackie Carson will join FOX Carolina Sports Director Beth Hoole in the studio for the draft, which begins Monday night at 7 p.m.

They will post live updates in the blog below. If you have any questions for Coach Carson, let us know in the comments!

