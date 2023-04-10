Submit a Tip
Internal review underway after Florence County SWAT team enters home, doesn’t find drugs

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The sheriff of Florence County is issuing an apology to one woman after investigators and the SWAT team went into her home Monday morning.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said investigators with the Narcotics Bureau, with the help of the SWAT team, executed a search warrant for drugs at a home on East Market Street in Timmonsville.

During the search, no drugs were found, and no arrests were made.

“My philosophy is simple; ‘fess up when you mess up’,” Sheriff TJ Joye said. “As long as human beings are involved, mistakes will happen, even though we do everything we can to minimize them.”

Joye said he has personally apologized to the homeowner.

He also assured her that the matter is under internal review and appropriate action will be taken to make sure this doesn’t happen in the future.

