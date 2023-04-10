Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Heavy law enforcement presence expected in Grand Strand for training exercises

Horry County police officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to Windjammer Village for reports of...
Horry County police officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to Windjammer Village for reports of the body found.((Source: HCPD))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You may see an increase in law enforcement officers around the Grand Strand this week.

Members of the Horry County Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, and local and state partners will be participating in training exercises off George Bishop Parkway.

Horry County officials said “certain elements of the training” may be heard during the exercises.

There will also be a variety of vehicles and equipment in the area.

Training will take place from Monday through Friday and will last roughly from sunup to sundown each day.

Training is not for public attendance.

No road closures or public safety service interruptions are expected.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SC native and WWII veteran John Henry Holladay, Jr. turns 100 years old.
WWII veteran turns 100 in the Midlands, recounts time in the Army and boxing career
Myrtle Beach City Council is set to hear a proposed plan for seasonal housing for J1 students
Developer proposes international residence hall in Myrtle Beach for J1 students
file photo
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed after hitting box truck near Darlington
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Richardo Clark
Investigators capture Robeson County man accused of killing girlfriend

Latest News

.
Developer proposes international residence hall in Myrtle Beach for J1 students
2 displaced in early morning house fire in Murrells Inlet
2 displaced in early morning house fire in Murrells Inlet
Winds will gusts up to 20-25 mph today.
FIRST ALERT: Breezy & cool start to the week
Gas pump
Grand Strand gas prices up almost 20 cents from last week