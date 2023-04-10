Heavy law enforcement presence expected in Grand Strand for training exercises

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You may see an increase in law enforcement officers around the Grand Strand this week.

Members of the Horry County Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, and local and state partners will be participating in training exercises off George Bishop Parkway.

Horry County officials said “certain elements of the training” may be heard during the exercises.

There will also be a variety of vehicles and equipment in the area.

Training will take place from Monday through Friday and will last roughly from sunup to sundown each day.

Training is not for public attendance.

No road closures or public safety service interruptions are expected.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.