Grand Strand gas prices up almost 20 cents from last week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand gas prices are up almost 20 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices in Myrtle Beach rose 17 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 Monday.

Prices in Myrtle Beach are 19 cents higher than a month ago, although that is 37.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

In South Carolina, a gallon of gas is averaging $3.28, up 16.3 cents per gallon from last week.

The national average price of diesel fell 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.15 per gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline has continued its relatively slow climb, with 44 states seeing average gasoline prices climb over the last week. Prices are being pulled up not only due to continued increases in demand as temperatures warm but also pressure from oil prices, which have risen over 20% in the last month, primarily driven by OPEC’s surprise decision a week ago to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps. However, for diesel, the news continues to be good, with the national average price of diesel continuing to drop, now at its narrowest difference to gasoline in over 13 months.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week.

The national average is up 13.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

