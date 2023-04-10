Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Get ready movie lovers for the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival

By TJ Ross
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Many have stated that the MBIFF has the best film line up in the World, and they like to believe that to be true. S

porting a panel of 7 judges from all walks of life which serves as a trade- mark of the MBIFF.

While many festivals have only filmmakers on their panel, they have a very occupationally diverse panel.

They believe this variety is the reason that they continually told; “You have the best film line up” Bottom line; if the film is great, it gets in!

Networking,  Forums , Food and Events will take place April 18 - 22 2023 with the beautiful backdrop of Myrtle Beach.

The MBIFF provides a great setting for meeting you next collaborative partner or a possible distribution deal.

Filmmakers, Industry Professionals and Film Enthusiasts are all drawn to this event each year  and when you arrive you will see why.

